OZAUKEE COUNTY - Two local companies were among the winners of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics.
“Winning a Torch Award for Ethics is an ultimate badge of honor for any business,” said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “There is a lot of competition from other very qualified businesses, and to stand out among them is no easy feat. Ethics is not just doing the right thing for the customer. It is also about inspiring and supporting employees and giving back to the community in meaningful ways.”
Wendy Terwelp, CEO of Opportunity Knocks of Wisconsin, LLC, and author of the “Rock Your Network series,” won the Torch Award in the category of one to 10 employees.
She works with leaders and organizations ready to take their employees to the next level with the right personal brand, networking strategies and online activities with a goal to not only close more deals and attract more clients but also prepare emerging leaders for career advancement.
The company was founded in 1998. Terwelp was dubbed a “LinkedIn Guru,” by the Washington Post.
“Receiving this award is important to me because it recognizes our commitment to high ethical standards, best practices, and to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” Terwelp said. “This commitment is demonstrated through my work as well as through professional affiliations, volunteer activity and continuing education.”
“The ability to establish trust is critical to helping our clients net results,” she continued. “My highly collaborative process helps build this trust, whether I’m working with an individual to help them advance their career or working with an organization to help them attract or retain talent.”
Terwelp served on the Association for Talent Development / ATD (formerly ASTD) Program Advisory Committee, board of directors for Professional Dimensions, board of directors for the Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services and leadership roles in other professional organizations. She chaired the 2020 premiere fundraising and awards event for the Professional Dimensions Charitable Fund, which honored two women leaders and benefited YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin.
“Our joint signature project, The Ripple Effect, tackled economic disparities where racism and sexism intersect,” Terwelp said. “I believe in giving back to the community. My volunteer work includes providing pro bono career advancement and job seeker programs to PONG, 40Plus/Job Forum, Fuel MKE, UW-Milwaukee Women Leaders Conference and others.”
Terwelp has also contributed to other local nonprofits, including Advocates of Ozaukee, Goodwill, American Cancer Society, FoodRight and more.
“Opportunity Knocks of Wisconsin was a real highlight for me this year. She may only be a one-person business, but the way that she used her product, skills and her time to continually give back to the community and make such a strong difference in the lives of so many was truly inspirational,” Temmer said. For information, visit www.knocks.com.
Valiant Roofing of Mequon won a BBB Spark Award, which recognizes Wisconsin entrepreneurial leaders who demonstrate a high level of character and are committed to giving back to their community.
“The goal of the Spark Awards is to continue to inspire young entrepreneurs to both follow their dreams and continue to work toward an ethical and positive marketplace,” Temmer said.
“It was kinda crazy,” said Valiant Roofing owner Josiah Oelerich. “We started with no money, living in my brother’s living room.”
Oelerich was an up-and coming property adjuster when, in April 2019, he and his then-fiancé, Paulina, decided they wanted to own their own business and start a family.
“We began at the beginning of COVID, with no money; all we owned was a truck,” Oelerich said. “Our first office was my brother Jonathan’s living room and we stored materials there until we grew big enough for an actual office. Jonathan became our first hire and that year we did over $1.5 million in business,”
The couple relocated to Minneapolis, where they started selling roofs door-to-door as sub-contractors for another company.
“Eventually, we invested our hard-earned financial resources and used that same Dodge truck to start Valiant Roofing,” he said. The company now has two offices, one in West Bend and one in Minnesota. Oelerich has two crews and five salesmen. This year alone, Oelerich said his crews have completed 20 roof jobs.
Oelerich worked hard to earn trust of his customers and build his brand. He credits family values, respect, honesty, his Christian faith and the dream they still have for the success of Valiant Roofing.
“Today, we have hundreds of happy customers and permanent offices in both Minnesota and Wisconsin,” he said.
For information about Valiant Roofing, visit valiantroofs.com.
“Our 2022 award recipients demonstrate Wisconsin businesses that are proving that their ethical characters and climates are well in place and our Spark Award honorees have woven character, culture and community into the fabric of their very business plans,” Temmer said. “We congratulate all of these exemplary recipients.”