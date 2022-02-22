Baird’s Gervais named to Forbes’ 2022 Top Women Wealth Advisors List

MEQUON — Lori Gervais, director with The Gervais Group in Baird’s North Shore wealth management office, has been named to Forbes’ 2022 Top Women Wealth Advisors List.
“Lori’s appearance on this prestigious national list solidifies her position among the very best financial advisors in the industry and the country,” said Erik Dahlberg, president of Baird’s Private Wealth Management business. “Lori excels at delivering the best financial advice and service to her clients and couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition.”
Financial advisors are selected for Forbes’s Top Women Wealth Advisors based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.
Baird’s Private Wealth Management business encompasses more than 1,300 financial advisors serving clients from over 160 locations in 33 states and has client assets of more than $255 billion. In January 2022, Baird announced that it entered into an agreement for Pittsburgh-based Hefren-Tillotson to join the firm. Established in 1948, Hefren-Tillotson has over 90 financial advisors operating from six offices in Greater Pittsburgh.