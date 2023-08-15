PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington aerospace company recently received a visit from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, who brought a guest that was uniquely interested in what he saw.
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, a former Navy pilot and Space Shuttle pilot, traveled with Baldwin to Badger Technology Group. The systems engineering and hardware/software development company has created everything from inflatable military decoys with radar and infrared signatures to transit bus display systems.
Badger Technology Group partners with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Engineering and Applied Science to test its energy storage designs.
The company received small business innovative research funds to find renewable energy sources for the military to support their clean energy initiatives. In this case, for the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, specifically for Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, S.D., said Badger Technology Group President and founder Daniel Wade.
The task was to create a hybrid energy source that provides both short-term and long-term bursts of energy. Wade said it involves taking from a combination of sources, such as the sun, the power grid, wind and geothermal and putting it into a battery.
Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting a new bomber and is expecting its power usage to go up 40%, Wade said.
“The number one expense in the military is fuel,” he said. “If they could do this with solar and wind, it could save them an enormous amount of money.”
The tests have been so successful that Badger Technology Group has received $750,000 for the second phase research.
Wade said that Baldwin and Kelly were making several stops around Wisconsin together, and Baldwin suggested visiting the Port Washington company.
“We spent the majority of the time talking about airplanes avionics systems,” Wade said. “That’s our core technology.”