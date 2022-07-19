CEDARBURG — Bank First announced last week that it will be closing its Mequon office and consolidating it into the bank’s Cedarburg office. The change will be effective Oct. 28.
The decision to consolidate is centered on finding the right balance between offering physical and digital channels to customers, as well as the close proximity of its Cedarburg location, which is located 7.2 miles, or 13 minutes, from the Mequon office, according to a Bank First press release.
“We will continue serving our valued Mequon customers in a variety of ways,” said Bank First CEO Mike Molepske. “While our core values focus on being a relationship-based bank and having a physical presence in the communities we serve, we also understand the need to continue offering innovative products and services to our customers through digital channels.” All loan and deposit accounts currently maintained in Mequon will automatically transfer to the Bank First office located at W61N529 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg.
Mequon customers have been notified of the upcoming transition and can expect additional communication as the closure of the office draws near, according to the press release.
“Bank First is pleased to announce all employees in the Mequon office will either be integrated into nearby Bank First offices or offered other employment opportunities throughout the bank,” the statement said. For more information about Bank First, visit www.bankfirst.com.