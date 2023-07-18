CEDARBURG — The Bank First Cedarburg branch recently presented a donation to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County, which provides food, at no cost, to Ozaukee County residents in need.
Bank First representatives Bridget Tally-Brill, Jackie Lammersfeld, Vince Cameranesi and Katey Nichols presented checks in the amounts of $2,365 and $343 to Julie Hoover, executive director of Family Sharing. The funds were raised through the jeans day donations of Bank First employees, as well as community donations during the recent shred event at the Bank’s Cedarburg office.
“We are proud to support an amazing organization such as Family Sharing,” said Cameranesi, Bank First senior vice president — market president. “Their selfless commitment to helping many individuals and families in our community is truly inspiring, and we appreciate the difference they make every day in the lives of others.”
For more information about Bank First, visit www.bankfirst.com. To learn more about Family Sharing, go to www.familysharingozaukee.org.