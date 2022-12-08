Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location

MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city.
The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at the northern end of the Mequon Pavilions on Port Washington Road just south of Mequon Road as up for lease.
It is one of many Bed Bath & Beyond locations that will be closing, partially due to the department store’s strategic plan focused on better serving customers, as well as driving growth and profitability, according to a company press release.
Mequon Alderman Brian Parrish, who sits on the city’s Personnel and Finance Committee, said the closing happens to be coincidental, as city officials including Mayor Andrew Nerbun and Economic Development Board Chairman Tim Carr recently met with Brixmor. The New York City-based publicly traded company owns and operates The Pavilions and more than 400 other shopping centers across the U.S. Mequon city officials hope to expand their partnership with Brixmor, Parrish said.
Brixmor has expressed interest in the city’s upcoming efforts to improve the Port Washington Road corridor, which looks to spur economic redevelopment by considering design alternatives using new lighting, landscaping, signage and other public amenities on Port Washington Road between County Line and Mequon roads.
Parrish said the city is finalizing initiatives for commercial redevelopment on the west side and new development opportunities on the east side, north of Highland Road, allowing for a renewed focus for redevelopment of the Port Washington corridor. “The economic development board of Mequon has identified priority sites along the Port Washington Road corridor that includes the northern end of The Pavilion,” he said.
With this, this city is considering new zoning districts and modified tax increment district (TID) incentives for redevelopment projects with the hope of revamping an area that has not been very active nor has achieved some of the goals of the community.
“Although we view Bed Bath & Beyond as a high-end retailer, we hope this could be an opportunity to collaborate with Brixmor to achieve a higher and better use for the site in the immediate future,” Parrish said, adding that two-thirds of the southern-end of The Pavilions have been heavily invested in, resulting in a vibrant retail environment.
Mequon’s Director of Planning & Development Kim Tollefson said a variety of tools are being considered including revised zoning districts and streetscape design plans. These will be further evaluated by the Common Council in 2023.