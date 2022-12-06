GRAFTON — Big Lots’ return to Grafton is official after the village Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit at its Nov. 22 meeting.
The Ohio-based discount retailer will occupy roughly 39,000 square feet of the former Pick ‘n Save store on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road. Harbor Freight Tools is in the process of remodeling the other half for its occupancy.
Big Lots also joins Blain’s Farm & Fleet in the shopping center that was once anchored by Shopko.
Big Lots’ plan of operation states that it will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily when it open in August 2023. Big Lots operated a store in Grafton’s Twin City Plaza until it closed in 2005 as part of a corporate restructuring.