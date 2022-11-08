Big Lots hoping to return to Grafton

GRAFTON - Following the grand opening of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Grafton may see another big development nearby with the return of Big Lots.
Planned for the former Pick ‘n Save location on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road, Big Lots would fill half of the vacant space, with Harbor Freight Tools - announced in June - taking up the rest.
The building has sat vacant since 2009, when the grocery store moved south on Wisconsin Avenue. Several proposals have come and gone over the years.
Big Lots would occupy roughly 39,000 square feet of the total 56,000-square foot space, according to floor plans submitted to the village.
The Ohio-based discount retailer operates more than 1,400 stores in 47 states, carrying an assortment of products in categories such as food, consumables, furniture/home decor, seasonal, electronics and accessories, according to their website.
The plan of operations states that the new Grafton location would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and would consist of four employee shifts each day, with a maximum of 10 employees per shift.
Grafton was home to a Big Lots in the Twin City Plaza, but due to a nationwide corporate restructuring, the store closed in late 2005.
While nothing has been confirmed, the village will hold a public hearing at the Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle, 6 p.m. Nov. 22 before the Grafton Plan Commission for community members to give their input on the proposed store.
If approved, construction would wrap up June 9, 2023, with an anticipated opening date soon after on Aug. 26.