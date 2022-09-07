Blain’s Farm & Fleet grand opening celebration is Oct. 20-22

GRAFTON - Following a year of planning and renovations, Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its grand opening for a new location in Grafton on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. at 1771 Wisconsin Ave.
The three-day event will be held a week after a soft opening on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will include prizes, giveaways, vendor demonstrations, door-buster prices, renowned horse trainer Ray Ainsworth and plenty of more fun.
“Wisconsin has been the home of Blain’s Farm & Fleet for over 65 years, so we are pleased to bring our newest store to the Grafton area for our valued customers to enjoy,” Blain’s Farm & Fleet CEO, owner and President Jane Blain Gilbertson said in the event press release. “We are thrilled to become an integral part of the Grafton community and look forward to welcoming our new neighbors during this huge celebration at our Modern General Store.”
Rewards members will have the opportunity to win over $25,000 in gift cards and prizes, including gift card giveaways and grand prize shopping sprees, as well as prizes from other brands like DeWalt, KitchenAid, Yeti and Hobart.
Guests will also have the chance to experience demonstrations from Emerson, Champion Power Equipment, Kent Nutrition, Cargill, Citgo, Domain Outdoors, DeWalt, Hobart and Milwaukee.
In addition to Ainsworth’s shows, guests can meet former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 in the footwear department.
The new 94,500-square-foot store, which marks the 44th Blain’s Farm & Fleet location, fills the former Shopko space and will include an automotive service center and tire shop with a full selection of brand-name tires, car batteries, DIY automotive supplies and a small engine repair department, according to a press release.
Other unique features include a big and tall clothing selection, work wear, shoes, boots, hunting gear, an extensive pet food and supply center and more from the highest quality brands. Customers will be able to use a convenient drive-thru service where they can pick up orders in two hours or less, and those on the go will also be able to pull up and purchase items without an advance order.
The store is also hosting its three-day hiring event, which continues from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds Pavilion. An additional one-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Grafton.
“I am so excited to be a part of such a warm and friendly community,” Blain’s Farm & Fleet Grafton Store Manager Ashley Bonnier said. “My team and I are ready to provide exceptional customer service to the welcoming people of Grafton.”
For more information, visit farmandfleet.com/grafton.