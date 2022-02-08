PORT WASHINGTON - Blakesville Creamery, a women-owned and -operated farmstead creamery in Port Washington, has won a 2022 Good Food Award for its semi-firm goat cheese Sunny Ridge - Blakesville’s first national award since the cheesemaking facility opened in summer 2020.
Sunny Ridge is styled after the French cheese St. Nectaire and is washed with Is/Was Brewing Finer Points of Bad Behavior, a sour beer featuring Klug Farm peaches from Michigan. Washing Sunny Ridge in beer for the first few weeks of the 12- to 15-week aging process helps break down the cheese interior, gives the rind a peach-colored glow, and imparts a fruity and slightly effervescent flavor, according to a Blakesville Creamery press release.
“A natural ripening process helps further develop the cheese’s characteristic texture and flavor, which has been described as ‘bright, tangy, and musky with a minerally fruity funk’ by Saxelby Cheesemongers.” the press release said.
Blakesville Creamery is located on the shores of Lake Michigan, adjacent to the Blakesville Dairy Farm, which cares for more than 1,000 goats using sustainable farming practices.
Blakesville Creamery’s team includes Head Cheesemaker and General Manager Veronica Pedraza, Business Manager Juli Kaufmann and Owner Lynde Uihlein.
Pedraza began her cheesemaking career 14 years ago as an apprentice for Sweet Grass Dairy in Georgia before moving to Vermont’s Jasper Hill Farm as creamery manager. In 2012 she began making her own cheeses at Meadowood Farms in upstate New York, where she won numerous awards. She began development and construction for Blakesville Creamery in 2018 and began making cheese in the newly-constructed production facility in June 2020.
The 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art creamery's roster of cheeses also include the popular Fresh Chvre, Lake Breeze, Lake Effect and Afterglow.
The Good Food Awards are given to winners in 18 categories and chosen in a blind tasting from thousands of entries before passing further sustainability and social responsibility vetting process. The winners hail from 39 states and Washington, D.C. Nearly half of the winners are first-time awardees.