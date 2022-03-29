PORT WASHINGTON — The 2-year-old Blakesville Creamery, which won the 2022 Good Food Award earlier this year, can now add two more awards to its name.
In its debut at the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison earlier this month, the women-owned and -operated creamery won gold in the Hard Goat’s Milk Cheese category with its St. Germain, a Pyrenees-style cheese; the award gives it the accolade of “Best in the World” in its class.
Blakesville won silver in the Soft-Ripened Goat’s Milk Cheese category for its Lindeline, a large format ash-ripened cheese; the award makes it “Best in the United States.”
Additionally, Blakesville Creamery’s goat’s milk cheese curds was the only finalist in the overall Cheese Curd category not made of cow’s milk. Coming in fifth place, Blakesville represents the highest-ranked goat’s milk cheese curds in the world.
The World Championship Cheese Contest is the dairy world’s premier technical competition.
Blakesville Creamery is located at 820 N. Lake Drive, Port Washington.