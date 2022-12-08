MEQUON — The Mexican restaurant Boca Rica will be joining the Mequon Public Market, replacing Cafe Corazón.
Hidden Kitchen MKE food truck and catering chef Oliver Hunt will open the restaurant in the food hall at 6300 W. Mequon Road — expected for Febrary 2023, Shaffer Development announced Nov. 21. Cafe Corazón recently opened its fourth location in Brown Deer and is leaving Mequon at the end of the year.
Hunt started Hidden Kitchen MKE in 2015 and now owns it with his wife, Mary, according to the Mequon Public Market. The kitchen is also the caterer for the Kinn Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.
Tacos will be the highlight of Boca Rica’s menu, but the restaurant hopes to add more tasty options such as tortas and other main dishes.
The multi-vendor market also includes Good City Brewing, Aloha Poke, Happy Dough Lucky Donuts, Pizza Man Pronto, La Terre floral and gifts, Little Tuna by Milwaukee’s Screaming Tuna, Santorini Grill, Purple Door Ice Cream and Falafel Guys.