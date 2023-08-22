GRAFTON — Bonsai Pet, which has long operated a pet salon at 301 W. Dekora St. in Saukville, has now opened a second shop in Grafton.
The full-service dog and cat groomer is located at 903 Beech St. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The salon prides itself on its calm touch, gentle voice and highly knowledgeable and compassionate team, according to its website. Its employees have more than 50 years of combined experience in the grooming industry.
To contact the Grafton location, call 262-618-2122 or go to www.bonsaipet.com.