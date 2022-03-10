MEQUON — The owner of the Bottle Shop in Grafton is expanding his business into Mequon.
The Mequon Planning Commission last week approved a conditional use grant for Hertejvir Singh to open a retail store and lounge at 6400 W. Mequon Road, in the space once occupied by Club Pilates.
According to a memo from the Community Development staff to the Planning Commission, the plans for the lounge are compatible with the character of the surrounding area. The proposed hours of operation allow the business to stay open until midnight and its location in the Town Center will put it among other drinking establishments and restaurants.
In his 10-page business plan shared with the Planning Commission, Singh said that BSG Social will be an extension of an already existing business located in Grafton, The Bottle Shop of Grafton, which opened in 2017.
“While The Bottle Shop is all encompassing wine and spirits shops, our focus has always been to highlight the craft distilleries and breweries,” Singh wrote. “BSG Social will carry that same focus and give us the opportunity to educate patrons through regular tastings and classes.”
The business will concentrate on craft products not commonly available at other bars or taverns in the area. It will carry a wide range of craft brews, specialty spirits and fine wines, according to Singh.
BSG Social will open Wednesday through Sunday and will be open on some national holidays. The lounge will be set up to be operated by one person during slow traffic times and at least two staff members during peak hours.
The interior of the site is about 1,800 square feet and will be designed to comfortably seat 57 guests, according to the BSG Social business plan.
The exterior patio will feature a covered and heated pergola segregated as an outdoor cigar lounge. An estimated 40 seats will be available on the patio, which will be well lit and heated with portable space heaters as required. The Planning Commission stipulated that the outdoor festoon lighting cannot exceed 70 lumens per bulb and the lights shall remain static.
The patio will be accessible through a swing door or we will open the glass baydoor as weather permits
Singh will have 60 days to submit the final floor plans to the Planning Commission. The plans will be subject to staff review and approval.