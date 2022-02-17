MEQUON — The developer of future apartments on Buntrock Avenue has requested and received pay-as-you-go incentives through the Mequon Town Center’s tax incremental financing district, though not as much as he might have been able to receive.
P2 Development is on track to build 46 apartments over four buildings on properties located at 11040 and 11110 N. Buntrock Ave. The properties previously contained a 1 1/2-story wooden building, a storage garage and a multi-sectional industrial building.
P2 Development applied for funds under the city’s TID Fast Track Formula, with the intention of using the money to demolish the buildings and clean up the site, according to a memo to the Mequon Common Council.
To be eligible for the Town Center TID funds, the developer must meet the following criteria:
- New construction value of $3 million beyond the site’s current improvement value
- A payback period of 15 years or less
- The maximum incentive allowed is the “gap,” which is a site’s base improvement value, plus the cost of demolition and repair and a 5% incentive.
City documents show that the total new construction value of the apartment development would be about $6.1 million. That, combined with other factors, means the project would be eligible for up to $1.03 million in fasttrack TID funds.
Under the fast-track plan, a developer funds the project costs up front and the city returns tax increment revenue paid from new development.
The problem is, tax incremental financing district No. 3, in which the development is located, is set to close in five to six years — a time frame during which the developer cannot achieve the full, eligible incentive, even if the city authorized an annual return of the increment at 100%, according to the city memo.
The Common Council approved $247,521, or 35%, of the eligible TID funds. It is the amount necessary to return the site to a greenfield state.