What makes a great business? Friendly service, a good supply of products, offering something unique, good prices, places that work with their communities and get your work done quickly and accurately. All are excellent criteria. Each year, OED searches out and recognizes three Business of the Year in our county. Our criteria is similar to what you would look for, but adds a couple of elements. We want a business that is profitable, expanding in size or employees and is committed to giving back to the community. This year, we are pleased to announce our 2023 Business of the Year recipients.
Small Business of the Year
- The Small Business of the Year is O-Leary-Guth Law Offices in Mequon. Maureen O’Leary Guth acquired full ownership of the business in 2019. Since then the business has grown exponentially, tripling the size of its staff.
The company, which was originally located in a converted space in Thiensville, purchased a new building in Mequon and has renovated it, creating a new headquarters.
The company has made a practice of hiring interns and mentoring young law students to help expand the profession.
Its three attorney partners, Maureen O’Leary Guth, Sam Azinger and Jeremy Guth, are also committed to helping the community. Attorney O’Leary-Guth is currently the president of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Club and board member of Green Acres Boxer Rescue of Wisconsin. Attorney Azinger was a village trustee for Thiensville and former president of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Club. Attorney Guth is president of Friends of the Domes and a member of the Milwaukee Rotary Club.
Mid-Size Business of the Year
- The Mid-Size Business of the Year is Phillip Lithographing Company in Grafton. Phillip Lithographing was founded in 1913 by Frank Phillip and moved to Grafton in the 1960s.
The company is a leading large format printer specializing in litho labels for the corrugated and Point of Purchase Display Industries. The company has seen significant growth over the past five years, growing its employees by 30%, adding a third shift, and in 2022 broke ground on an expansion of their facility in Grafton, adding over 26,000 square feet of industrial space as well as 5,000 square feet of new office space and a full office remodel.
The company is run by Stacy Buening and is committed to the community.
They volunteer and donate to Celebrate Grafton, the Grafton Christmas Parade, Ozaukee Family Services, both the Cedarburg and Grafton education foundations and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Ozaukee.
Large Business of the Year
- The Large Business of the Year is SEEK Careers/Counseling headquartered in Grafton. The company was founded by Carol Schneider in 1979. Carol continues to be active with the company, serving as its CEO, while her son Joel Schneider now serves as president. Several other members of the Schneider family have joined the company as well.
The company, which provides staffing services and solutions, has 20 offices with 16 in Wisconsin and another four through an expansion into Minnesota. Carol has been an active participant in the community helping organize and establish the Ozaukee Youth Apprenticeship, led the organization that developed public transit in the county, has been a member of Ozaukee Economic Development, has been active in the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and was president of Tempo, International.
OED is thrilled to have these businesses in the county and will be recognizing them on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at our Business of the Year/Economic Forecast Breakfast. The event, catered by Miss Molly’s Catering, will be held at the Ozaukee Pavilion at the County Fairgrounds in Cedarburg. Tickets are $30 per seat or $225 for a table of eight.
Kathleen Cady Schilling is executive director of the Ozaukee Economic Development.