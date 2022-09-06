CEDARBURG — Milwaukee’s Brady Street has the Nomad World Pub, Chicago has the Globe Pub and now Cedarburg has C. Wiesler’s Saloon & Eatery as a destination to watch the select soccer viewing events.
Owner Mike Jackson notes that the idea is overdue here. “There are 10-plus soccer bars in Milwaukee but none in Ozaukee County,” Jackson said. “We are presenting a fun and convenient venue for the soccer community to view select Premier League and USA National Team matches with fellow fans.”
Joe Hammes, director of coaching for ultra-successful North Shore United agrees.
“Ozaukee County is definitely in need of a soccer bar and I think it is a concept that would go over very well with the demographic we have,' Hammes said.
Wiesler’s will be a welcoming venue for past and present players, coaches, referees and fans to gather and cheer for their favorite teams while swapping soccer news and stories.
The Premier League based in England has a global following, including many Wisconsin fans.
The first offering will be this weekend, when Manchester City takes on Tottenham at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. On Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m., watch Tottenham vs. Leicester City.
The US Women’s National Team will also be featured along with the US Men’s Team that has qualified for the 2022 World Cup to be played in November and December.
C. Wiesler’s Saloon & Eatery is located at W61N493 Washington Ave.
For more information, contact Jackson at c.wieslers88@gmail.com or 262-377-8833 during business hours.