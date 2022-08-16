CEDARBURG — The Shops of the Cedar Creek Settlement have announced the addition of four new businesses, some already opened and one coming next month.
They are:
-Cedar Creek Apothecary, a health and home goods boutique focused on curating a collection of eclectic offerings for both self and for gifts.
Owned by Siara Dohmen, the apothecary offers herbal supplements, natural bath and body products, grocery, books, jewelry, home decor and more.
“You’re sure to discover your own treasure to nourish mind, body and spirit,” according to a press release from the Settlement.
Shop in-store or online by going to www.cedarcreekapothecary.com.
-Cedarburg Emporium is a unique shop focusing on anything and everything a man could want, according to the press release. This includes jewelry, watches, knives, collectibles and male grooming products and colognes.
The emporium also carries retro candy, fine chocolates and fudge, soup and dip mixes, Door County products and cheese mold candles.
“Women will also enjoy shopping with us and will find choice antiques and jewelry,” store owner Daniel Parsons said. “Stop in to see what treasures you’ll find,” he said.
To learn more, email danparsons172795@gmail.com or call 262-618-2835.
-Glory of the Morning — American Indian represents several tribes from across the nation.
Owned and operated by a tribal-enrolled Ho-Chunk Nation woman, the store offers a rich American Indian culture and heritage through the beauty and colorful one-of-a-kind handmade items like, jewelry, beadwork, baskets, and dream catchers, according to a press release.
“These are just a few items that you can see showcased,” the release said.
New items arrive weekly. There will also be upcoming educational/informative workshops and storytelling that will be available and open to the public.
Claire Maisells of the Ho-Chunk Nation runs the shop. For more information, email clairemaisells@gmail.com, call 262-421-8929 or go to facebook.com/Glory-of-the-Morning-GalleryAmerican-Indian.
-I am a Force4Good is a fair trade boutique that will carry eco-friendly handmade zen gifts from around the world when it opens in late September.
Freshly made-to-order international beverages will be served at the store’s all-natural and organic juice bar too, according to a press release.
The store is owned by Brenda Schubach. To learn more, go to www.IamaForce4Good.com.
The The Shops of the Cedar Creek Settlement are located at N70W6340 Bridge Road in Cedarburg. Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.cedarcreeksettlement.com or call 262-377-8020 to learn more.