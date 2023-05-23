CEDARBURG — It is still uncertain if the production of any Cedar Creek Winery wines will be affected by the freeze at Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac several weeks ago.
Some of the grapes for Cedar Creek’s wines are custom-grown in the vineyards of its sister winery. All of the wines are also made by Wollersheim’s Winemaker Philippe Coquard, a French winemaker with a deep family history of winemaking overseas.
Coquard spoke in several videos — one on YouTube and one on the winery’s website — recently about a deep freeze in which temperatures were down to 26 degrees in late April, which was followed by a snow event. This led to waterlogged buds that froze, ultimately affecting volatile grapes used to make some red wines.
Wines such as Domaine du Sac and Domaine Reserve — called flagship wines because they are grown on the estate in Sauk County — will not be available or will be in limited supply, which will be released in 2024, Coquard said.
“It’s a bump in the road. It’s disappointing, It’s something that we will survive,” he said.
Not affected are the Prairie Fume, Scarlet Fume, Blushing Rose and Riesling, all “semi dry, fresh, fruity fun wines,” Coquard said.
Several of Wollersheim’s wines are sold at the Cedar Creek Winery and vice versa.