CEDARBURG - Cedarburg-based manufacturer PartsBadger has partnered with high-end mountain bike manufacturer Yeti Cycles of Colorado on a five-year, $13.8 million project that is expected to create at least 12 full-time jobs.
As part of the project, PartsBadger will be purchasing approximately $1.6 million dollars in new machinery from Illinois based LG Evans and an estimated additional $3.7 million will go to local distributors for material, tooling and plating services in the Greater Milwaukee area, according to a press release.
“Our partnership in Yeti Cycles is really unique to the industry,” said Roy Dietsch, CEO of PartsBadger. “The goal is to provide Yeti insight and control of our manufacturing capacity, on-demand through a cloud interface. This allows manufacturing to be ultra-responsive to Yeti’s needs while maintaining efficiency. This should help reduce costs and supply chain risks, while creating a level of flexibility that is not possible with typical manufacturing arrangements.”
PartsBadger, located at W66N206 Commerce Court, is a local startup that launched in 2017 and has been growing rapidly ever since. The company produces CNC manufactured parts to customer specifications for industries such as health care, medical, bioscience, aerospace, consumer products and research and development.
With no outside funding, PartsBadger has grown to nearly $20 million in annual sales and currently employs 50 people, according to the press release. In 2021, PartsBadger landed on the Inc. 5000 list as the 525th fastest growing company in America, while ranking No. 23 in manufacturing and No. 8 overall in Wisconsin.
Yeti Cycles was founded in 1985. Yeti Cycles bikes are designed specifically for mountain biking applications, featuring: carbon fiber frames, patented suspension technology, and will soon feature hardware made by PartsBadger, according to the press release.
“PartsBadger is a fantastic example of the innovative and modern manufacturing technology we are encouraging in Cedarburg,” said Cedarburg Mayor Mike O’Keefe. “The flexibility, speed and efficiency of PartsBadger’s processes should serve Yeti Cycles well; it seems to be a perfect match of cutting edge tech and engineering.”