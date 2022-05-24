CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce Business Fair is returning to the Cedarburg Cultural Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. This year’s presenting sponsor is Hamilton House Senior Living with support from Connect Cell, Digital Edge Copy & Print Centers, the News Graphic and Zuern Building Products & Design.
The event features information and personal interaction with more than 20 local businesses and food samples from Anvil Pub & Grille, New Fortune Asian Cuisine, and The Stilt House.
New this year, the Business Fair features seven, 15-minute “seminars” from local experts on a variety of topics, including “Finding the Perfect Home for Your Senior Loved One — or Yourself!” from Hamilton House Senior Living; “Is Your Advisor a Broker or Fiduciary?” from The Linden Group; “Creating the Perfect Craft Cocktail” from Union House Cedarburg; and “Tips for Casually Elegant Entertaining” from Frannie’s Market.
The Cedarburg Chamber Business Fair is free to attend. A full bar from the Cultural Center is also available featuring a special cocktail from Union House Cedarburg. For more information and a complete list of participating businesses and seminar times, go to Cedarburg.org/events or contact the Cedarburg Chamber and Visitor Center at 262- 377-5856.