CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council this week approved creating a tax incremental district No. 7 and the project plan on the property of the former Mercury Marine site at N49W6337 Western Road.
The creation of the TID will now be considered by the Joint Review Board today at 4 p.m.
P2 Development Company, LLC is proposing a residential development on the 12.76-acre Wilo Machine Company plant site. The proposed development includes single-family pocket neighborhood homes of 26 units, 44 town-homes and two apartment buildings with underground parking. One building will house 50 luxury apartments and the other 110 luxury apartments.
The project will also result in extending Hanover Avenue from Jackson Street to Western Road. A traffic study was conducted that showed the development will not have a significant impact on the area roadway system.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
Under a tax incremental financing district, property taxes on the new development that would have been paid to taxing jurisdictions such as the city, the school district and county, instead go toward improvements within the district, for a set number of years.
The site is identified as Smart Growth Area No. 2 and is considered as a blighted property that requires environmental cleanup.
The maximum life of the TID is proposed to be 27 years. But Todd Taves of Ehlers, who gave a presentation about the creation of a TID, said they expect that it will only need about 20 years to recover costs and it could close in 2043.
The city projects that new land and improvements of approximately $49.3 million will result from the project.
Robert Bach of P2 Development estimated that construction would take about 36 months.
Only one citizen, Elizabeth Brennan, spoke during the meeting on Monday, and asked about the kind of evaluation that was done to this project.
City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said it has taken over a year or more for this project proposal to get to this point and many individuals including city officials have reviewed it.
“We do not take TIFs lightly in creating them,” he said, adding that four TIF requests have come to the city in the past year and this project was the only one to get this far.
Brennan also said this development was not what citizens have been asking for and mentioned the lack of affordable housing in Cedarburg.
More citizens, including Brennan, expressed their concern at the Community Development Authority meeting on April 4. The CDA also approved creating the TID No. 7.
Sampson Parsons asked for the total cost to demolish the existing building, which Hilvo said the specific cost is unknown but the total estimate for remediation is $4.1 million, according to the CDA minutes.
The project costs that the city currently expects to incur in implementing the district’s plan is $17.08 million.
Project costs include an estimated $2.54 million for extending Hanover Avenue, $13.48 million in “pay as you go” development incentives, $930,000 for interest on associated long-term debt and related costs of financing and $130,000 for administrative costs.
In Parson’s question regarding the total cost of development, Bach said it is in excess of $70 million. Bach would be responsible for the actual cost of the development, according to the CDA minutes.
Bruce Nead had concerns about the trees along Western Road. Bach also brought this up at the Common Council meeting, stating that he would work with the city forester to save as many of the trees as they can.
In regard to a question about the remediation and how citizens will be protected, Bach explained that the plan is to remove the topsoil and transport it to a landfill within the first six months, according to the CDA minutes.
The soil will be sprayed with water to prevent a plume of dust before removal. The removal will be monitored by an environmental company and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Brennan asked how the development would affect the Cedarburg School District and Hilvo provided information from the district that said having a TID does not affect cash flow for a public school district since property values do not impact revenue limits.
Residential developments like this may generate additional students for the district, which typically leads to an increase in the revenue limit and the amount of state aid received, according to the district information in the CDA minutes.
“The revenue limit and state aid would roughly increase proportionality leading to a flat tax levy impact,” the minutes stated. “However, the type of residential development proposed for TID No. 7 is a mix of apartments, townhomes and 26 single-family homes. Traditionally rental units do not historically yield as many students as single-family homes.”
Common Council input The resolution to create the TID was approved 6-1, with Council member Kristin Burkart voting against it.
She stated that the clean up of this site is not the responsibility of the Cedarburg taxpayers.
Council member Jack Arnett said the proposed development is not perfect, but it’s pretty close.
“This is great for the city for a million reasons,” he said.
Arnett and other council members talked about how it would take years to confirm who is responsible for the contamination of the site, as the site has had multiple tenants, and even if they were to identify the polluter, that company would clean the site only to an “industrial standard.” The site could then be used only for industrial/heavy manufacturing.
Council member Pat Thome said she didn’t think they would find a better opportunity for the site.
“I don’t think we’ve seen anything that fits the site so perfectly as this does …,” she said.
Council member Rick Verhaalen said his only concern was that he doesn’t want to see an increase in the city’s tax levy to cover costs. Taves told Verhaalen that as a result of borrowing, there would be no increase to the levy due to this TIF.