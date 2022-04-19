CEDARBURG - The Cedarburg Common Council will consider tonight a proposal to create tax incremental district No. 7 on the property of the former Mercury Marine site at N49W6337 Western Road.
P2 Development Company, LLC is proposing a residential development on the 12.76-acre Wilo Machine Company plant site. The proposed development includes single-family pocket neighborhood homes of 26 units, 44 town-homes and two apartment buildings with underground parking. One building will house 50 luxury apartments and the other 110 luxury apartments, according to the project overview.
The residential elements will be all tied together as one unified planned development.
The project will also result in a public road extending from Western Road, at its intersection with Hanover Avenue, south through this project to Jackson Street.
Under a tax incremental financing district, property taxes on the new development that would have been paid to taxing jurisdictions such as the city, the school district and county, instead go toward improvements within the district, for a set number of years.
The cost of the project is estimated to be $17.08 million. Project costs include an estimated $2.54 million for extension of Hanover Avenue, $13.48 million in 'pay as you go' development incentives, $930,000 for interest on associated long-term debt and related costs of financing and $130,000 for administrative costs.
The maximum life of the TID is proposed to be 27 years. The city projects that new land and improvements of approximately $49.3 million will result from the project.
The Cedarburg Joint Review Board will also consider TID No. 7 on Thursday, April 21 at 4 p.m. via Zoom only.
For more information about the potential development, visit the city's website at https://bit.ly/3JOS930.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. tonight at City Hall, W63N645 Washington Ave.