CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg.
Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun.
Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought in 2016. They originally purchased the property to hunt on, but after a year Joe Kassander, who is a horticulturist with a passion for apples, started thinking about growing an orchard.
At first, the couple thought about keeping their orchard private. They wanted to raise their children to be hands on and grow their own food on the property. But eventually the Kassanders decided to share their farm with the community.
Together with their children Hailee, Owen and Charlie, they hand planted 2,500 apple trees with 75 different varieties. And of course, there are plenty of pumpkins for families to pick.
Joe Kassander also built a Western Town made of shipping containers that houses all of their farm animals and a play area (corn silo, tube slides, hay maze, natural play hills, tunnels and more) for both children and their parents to enjoy.
In addition, Grace Kassander said her husband thought about building a barn where they could bake and sell their own apple cider donuts.
“He’s just a go-big-or-go-home gentleman,” she said.
In the barn they also sell other baked goods that are made by Craig’s Lakeside Bakery in Milwaukee. There is still a part of Honey Creek Orchard in these tasty treats because the bakery uses apples from the orchard.
“We wanted it to be a one-stop shop,” Grace Kassander said about the orchard. “We have the apples, we have the activities, the animals, (Joe’s) like now we need quality food.”
Honey Creek Orchard opened in late September.
“Seeing people come out and use the farm as we envisioned was probably the most heart-filling and joyful thing - It’s been really cool,” Grace Kassander said.
The family had no prior experience running an orchard and raising farm animals. Grace Kassander was a physical education teacher at First Immanuel Lutheran School for almost 10 years before leaving that career to focus more on the orchard before its opening.
“We’re kind of learning on the go. But it’s been great,” Grace Kassander said.
She added that even her children were excited when the orchard opened up.
“To see their hard work come to fruition was pretty awesome,” she said.
Grace Kassander said she hopes to have the Honey Creek Orchard open until mid November. Honey Creek Orchard’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:40 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.