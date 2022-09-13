Cedarburg Mercantile back patio project near completion

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Mercantile is getting closer and closer to finishing its back patio with a wheelchair-accessible ramp.
Cedarburg Mercantile sells artwork from local artisans of various disabilities and works in tandem with Blossom IDD, a nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Owners Cindi and Mike Purnell announced their plans to construct a ramp back in March on Facebook, noting how the lack of ADA accessibility creates a barrier to access for many of their vendors with IDD, who they call their "exceptional vendors."
The project has expanded since its initial idea, almost doubling in size, said Samantha Bear, executive director of Cedarburg Mercantile and Blossom IDD.
The ramp was expanded and they are planning on adding a handicap parking spot.
“It’s going quite well, the ramp in full is completed,” Bear said. “We’re just in the final phase of the production.”
The railings on the ramp and the pergola still need to be added, along with other final touches. Bear said they hope the ramp can be used by the public by the end of September or early October.
With the expansion of the project comes a larger cost, approximately $100,000, said Bear, which the Purnells are taking on themselves.
The owners are asking the public to donate towards the project to help offset the cost.
So far Cedarburg Mercantile has raised around $1,000 for the project. The business will have a donation jar out during Wine & Harvest Festival Saturday and Sunday.
The Purnells want to thank Josh Elfein of JL Concrete & Masonry LLC, who donated a lot of his time and energy to help them with the project.
Those interested in donating can stop by the shop, email Executive Director of Bloom IDD Sam Bear at director@BlossomandMercantile. com or visit blossomidd.org.
Cedarburg Mercantile is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.