CEDARBURG — Big changes are happening to Cedarburg Mercantile. In addition, the owners are asking for donations to help build a wheelchair-accessible ramp.
The building at W61N510 Washington Ave. got fresh new paint, a copper storefront canopy and new windows. The next step is working on the concrete patio in the back with the ramp and a pergola.
Cedarburg Mercantile sells artwork from local artisans of various disabilities and works in tandem with Blossom IDD, a nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Owners Cindi and Mike Purnell announced their plans to construct a ramp back in March on Facebook, noting how the lack of ADA accessibility creates a barrier to access for many of their vendors with IDD, who they call their “exceptional vendors.”
“It’s just a much needed thing here,” Cindi Purnell said.
Purnell recalled how one exceptional vendor in a wheelchair had to be carried up the steps of the business by his parents so he could visit.
The entire cost of the concrete patio, ramp and pergola is about $30,000 and the Purnells have been reaching out to the community to help offset the cost.
Cedarburg Mercantile raised about $800 for the ramp during Strawberry Festival.
In addition to the ramp, the Purnells are planning to reconfigure the store layout so individuals in wheelchairs can move around easily.
Purnell said they hope to allow a few of their exceptional vendors sell their products on the back new patio on Saturdays, adding all the profits made would go to the vendors.
“It’s to help them get out there and mingle with the public and know what it takes to run a little business,” she said.
Those interested in donating can stop by the shop, email Executive Director of Bloom IDD Sam Bear at director@BlossomandMercantile.com or visit blossomidd.org.