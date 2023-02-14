CEDARBURG - Cedarburg Overhead Door Co. is planning to get bigger and better when it moves to a new location in the city.
Cedarburg Overhead Door is a residential and commercial garage door provider for Ozaukee, Washington and northern Milwaukee counties.
Owner Jerry Herbst made the announcement on his personal and the business’ social media. In its new space at N143W5815 Pioneer Road, Herbst said they will be increasing its warehouse space by almost 40% and its showroom by approximately 20%.
“With the expanded space, we will be able to keep more inventory in stock, which will help keep costs down for our customers and allow us to provide service with a quicker turnaround,” Herbst said in his announcement. “We are so excited for this new chapter in our business and hope to be able to provide excellent customer service to our community for years to come.”
Cedarburg Overhead Door Co. has been at its current location, W61N397 Washington Ave. Suite C, for close to 20 years.
Herbst told the News Graphic that he hopes to be open in their new space by June since it will take some time to build the showroom and move everything. He assured that they will still be in operation while they move.
Herbst recalled when he first started Cedarburg Overhead Door Co. in his house in 1985.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think this business would get as big as it has and is as busy as we are,” he said.
Herbst added, “The business has grown by leaps and bounds. I credit that to most of my family that works for me and helps me and the people that I’ve hired over the years, my long term employees that give 110% to the business. That’s what makes us good.”
For more information about Cedarburg Overhead Door Co., visit www.cedarburgoverheaddoor.com.