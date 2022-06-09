Cedarburg Plan Commission gives support to Dunkin’ GO

CEDARBURG — You may be able to get Dunkin’ Donuts in Cedarburg in the future.
Proposed location of a new Dunkin’ GO in Cedarburg, in place of Corky’s Tire & Auto Services at W62N245 Washington Ave.
The Cedarburg Plan Commission gave its support during a concept review on Monday about a Dunkin’ GO at W62N245 Washington Ave., the site of Corky’s Tire & Auto Services.
The applicant, Mario Valentini of MRV Architects, Inc. and representative for his client Dairyland Operations LLC, requested consultation from the commission to get feedback on the plans.
The Dunkin’ GO would be a drive-thru/walk-up only bakery. The proposed plans showed the 1,090-squarefoot building centrally located on the site with a wrap-around traffic pattern, where vehicles enter the site from a northeast drive, proceed around the north side of the building to the drive-thru speakers and then continue around the west side of the building, wrapping around to the pick-up window on the south elevation.
City Planner Jon Censky noted that donut shops are not specifically listed in the uses permitted in the B-2 Community Business District but bakeries are included in that list. He said that uses that are not listed but are found to be similar in character to a permitted use in the district may be allowed by the Plan Commission. Censky also added that all other drive-thru uses in the B-2 District are listed as conditional uses. While commissioners felt the business could be considered a bakery, they felt the drive-thru aspect of the use categorizes it as a conditional use, which means the request has to go to the Common Council for approval following a public hearing.
The biggest concern commissioners had was traffic flow due to the drive-thru.
“I think we’ve seen plenty of times where we drive by a Starbucks drive-thru and we see the cars back up and lined up,” Commissioner Heather Cain said.
Valentini stated that they wouldn’t see backup of traffic that they might see at other quick service restaurants.
“The speed of service is much different … They know what they’re doing. This isn’t their first go-around; they operate the stores very well,” he said.
In the agenda information, it states that the site is currently accessed by three 2-way drives (two onto Washington Avenue and one onto Fairfield Street). Staff suggested the applicant eliminate the southeast Washington Avenue drive and convert that area into green space. Staff also suggested that those leaving the site via the Washington Avenue drive be restricted to right turn only movements.
Pat Thome and Mayor Mike O’Keefe, who also serve on the Common Council, shared their support for the business.
“I think it’s a great addition,” Thome said.
In other business The Plan Commission denied a temporary use permit requested by Gina Roethle, owner of Embodied, for a pop-up market to be held at W63N547 Hanover Ave. in the parking lot.
The commission approved the final plat for phase two of the Fairway Village subdivision at W73N1122 Washington Ave. When fully developed, the entire subdivision will consist of townhomes and single-family lots totaling to 113 units.