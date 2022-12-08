CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission recommended approving a land use plan amendment and rezoning for a proposed subdivision on the 40-acre former Tillman Quarry site.
The applicant, Craig Caliendo of Stone Lake Development Inc., is proposing a project that consists of 36 side-by-side ranch-style buildings (72 units). Caliendo was requesting to amend the property from the existing Industrial and manufacturing classification north of the quarry and the medium density residential classification south of the quarry to all two-family residential.
He was also requesting to rezone the property from the single-family to two-family.
“They were very much supportive of (the project),” said City Planner Jon Censky, adding that this recommendation will go to the Cedarburg Common Council at a future meeting.
The commission asked the applicant to come to them so they can review his architectural plans for the project.
This property, 6660 Susan Lane, was annexed into the city last spring after the applicant received positive feedback from commission and the Common Council for his proposed two-family residential project, according to the agenda information provided by Censky.
The townhomes will be located along both sides of the public roadway portion and the private roadway, the agenda information states. The public portion extends from where one enters the site from the south and then turns right, running along the south side of the quarry to a point where it turns north and transitions into a private road. The private road then continues north and then west around the quarry and meanders south through the edge of the woods to the entryway.
This project will be constructed in three phases with the southern public road portion to be completed first. If all goes well, this phase is to be complete next fall.