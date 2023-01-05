CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Plan Commission took no action on a proposed pet grooming, training, boarding and daycare business on the former Dorothy Gullun property, after many questions were raised at a meeting this week.
Brendan and Tierra Ryan came to the commission Tuesday to request a conditional use permit for their pet resort called The SPAW at Cedar Creek, which would only serve cats and dogs.
The B-2 Community Business District allows dog grooming and a boarding business as a conditional use.
The first issue raised was that the Ryans put the address of the stone house on the property on Columbia Road on their CUP application — where they are currently living — instead of the address of where the business would be located at W70N5336 Bridge Road.
A public hearing was held on the CUP request, but due to the wrong address, commissioners were concerned that the residents near the proposed business were not properly notified. One resident, Justin Johnson, said he didn’t receive a public hearing notice.
Operational plan Tierra Ryan said the hours of operation for grooming and doggy daycare would be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be no grooming or doggy daycare on Sundays or major holidays.
The Ryans will offer training from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a maximum of 10 dogs per class.
The hours of operation for the animal boarding service is 24/7 as the animals stay overnight. Tierra Ryan said that between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., dogs will only be taken out to go to the bathroom. Dogs won’t be taken out for the bathroom before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m.
“All boarded dogs will be walked and let out on premises in the fenced-in areas,” she said. “(They) will not be walked through the communities.”
Tierra Ryan stated that the maximum number of animals in the boarding service would be eight dogs and six cats; eight dogs or cats a day for the grooming (maximum of four for dogs/cats at any given time); and 30 dogs maximum a day for the doggy day care (this number includes dogs being boarded).
There could be at most 15 dogs outside at once. The Ryans said they will carefully manage how they bring the dogs inside and outside.
Commissioners Pat Thome and Tom Wiza were a little concerned about having that many dogs outside at once.
“I just don’t know if that’s the right place for 15 dogs out at a time, but I’m not saying that dogs shouldn’t be out by any means,” Thome said.
The Ryans said they could possibly have up to 42 dogs onsite in a day, whether they are there for grooming, daycare, boarding or training.
As for employees, the Ryans' operational plan states that there will be one employee per dog and three cats and one employee overnight for the boarding service; two groomers; and one employee per five dogs for the doggy daycare service.
Waste management plan When dogs are outside, waste will be picked up immediately, according to information provided by the Ryans. The waste will be disposed of in a trash dispenser that is engineered specifically for pet waste disposal. A thirdparty waste management company will remove the waste from the premises three times a week.
For urine management outside, the grass in the fenced-area will be watered two times a day and mowed weekly during the summer. In the winter, if there is no snow, the grass will be rinsed twice a day; if there is snow, all “yellow snow” will be removed immediately and disposed of similarly as the dog waste.
As for inside, messes will be cleaned up immediately and they will use nonabsorbing rubber mats that will be cleaned as messes occur and nightly.
Noise management plan Tierra Ryan said that the dog boarding barn and indoor dog play area will have sound absorbing mats placed strategically to reduce noise.
The fencing for the outdoor area is also 25 feet from the property line.
The Ryans also stated that employees will be trained to not allow excessive barking from a singular dog; and if the dog is causing a disturbance it will be brought indoors immediately.
City code states that: “Animal hospitals, pet daycare facilities, and kennels are permitted by conditional permit provided all principal structures and uses are not less than 100 feet from a residential use if kennels are provided.”
One of the reasons the commission decided to take no action is that there was a question raised on the term “residential use” versus “residential dwelling” and what guideline should be used to measure the distance from a residential home to the boarding house.
The property also consists of two residential structures that front Bridge Road that the Ryans rent out. The commissioners raised the question as to if those buildings should also be considered for the distance of 100 feet from the boarding house.
Cathy Czech of Cedarburg thought the Ryans’ gave an outstanding and well thought-out presentation.
“I’d be excited about having a business in Cedarburg that went to that much research to accommodate us,” she said, adding that she thinks its a badly needed service in Cedarburg.
Johnson, who lives a few houses down from the property, was concerned about the noise and was the one that brought up the concern of the distance of the business from residential homes.
The Ryans will have to resubmit their CUP request and City Planner Jon Censky will speak with the city attorney about the distance between residential homes and the business