CEDARBURG — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher.
The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and in Cedarburg, in addition to maintaining its flagship store in Mayville. Owner and founder Youso proclaims she has a cheese for anyone’s taste, with close to 1,000 varieties available for sale from around the country and the globe.
“I guess that’s what sets me apart from other places,” Youso said. “Anyone can walk into a grocery store and there may be 50 or 100 kinds of cheese, but I have so much more. Customers would ask if I could find a certain cheese for them, and I would. It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese.”
In addition to its vast selection of cheese and wine, The Cheese Wedge offers private parties, gift boxes and a build-your-own-Bloody Mary meet-up on the weekends.
Kitchens at the West Bend and Cedarburg locations are in the process of being opened in October and early 2023, respectively. Youso’s goal is to create a menu which includes flatbreads, paninis, soups, salads and gelato.
A large selection of cheeses, jams, syrups and charcuterie boards are crafted and imported from overseas, giving customers a taste of a variety of different cultures. Although inflation paused those imports for several months, The Cheese Wedge is beginning to replenish its stock.
Several years ago, Youso became involved in operating her family’s cheese shop, which she said needed some rejuvenation and more diverse items. After a positive public response to the refreshed look, Youso believed she could take it a step further with multiple locations.
The Cedarburg site, formerly Morton’s WisconsInn, was in a desirable spot for Youso.
“My family from Texas come up once or twice a year, and around fall 2020 we were walking around (Cedarburg) and we all just looked at each other and wondered why there wasn’t a cheese store here. So not long after that we got everything started.”
Youso’s educational background may not scream cheese or business — she earned a college degree in information science and technology — but while in high school she was heavily involved in the National FFA Organization. She considered pursuing a teaching career, specifically in agriscience, contemplated nursing, then decided on IT.
After a stint working for Waukesha County, Youso realized she needed to chase her dream before it was too late.
Since opening its Cedarburg shop, The Cheese Wedge now employs roughly 15 people in its brick-and-mortar stores, and nearly 250 people across its factory operations. Five years ago, that number was just 38. Youso is constantly floating between stores, making sure everything is running smoothly, but she is learning to share her responsibilities effectively.
“I try to spend as much time in the stores as I can, but my husband owns Old Fashioned Cheese, which is a different company, and I help him with all sorts of things there,” she said. “In April I hired a manager and she has been my right-hand person in helping get everything done lately.”
As for what the future may bring, Youso doesn’t worry about tomorrow. Ultimately, she would like to see The Cheese Wedge franchised, and has already had initial discussions to help make it a reality.
“I have two people out in California who want me to franchise the store,” Youso said. “My dream is to have these things everywhere. I think I just take it day by day. One thing happened, then another, now we’re here. I didn’t know where I was going with this whole thing when I started.”
The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked” is located at N56W6339 Center St. in Cedarburg, open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.