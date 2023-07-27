CEDARBURG — After over 30 years of being called Settlers Inn, the restaurant will go by Dorsey’s Café and Market. This month, Bryan Dorsey officially took over the reins of the restaurant, located at W63N657 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, from his parents Joan and Tom Dorsey.
When the change of ownership was announced last year, Bryan Dorsey said the new name pays homage to his family, but also shows that the restaurant is moving in a new direction.
Joan and Tom Dorsey opened Settlers Inn in April 1993.