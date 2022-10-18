CEDARBURG - The public is invited to join the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement merchants in downtown Cedarburg as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the rebirth of the former 158-year-old Wittenberg Woolen Mill from Friday to Sunday.
The Cedar Creek Settlement is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to a press release.
This three-story limestone and tamarack timber mill was constructed in 1864 by German immigrant businessmen and powered by the Cedar Creek to produce the desirable Wisconsin wool for yarns, blankets and uniforms for the Union Army.
The building had outlived its usefulness as a working mill and was due to be demolished in the early 1970’s when then-Mayor Stephen Fischer held up the sale hoping to find a buyer to preserve this Cedarburg landmark anchoring the Historic District.
This stone building was purchased by Jim and Sandra Pape in 1972 to house their budding winery. Combining their interests in historic preservation, winemaking, art and antiques, they developed shops and studios on three floors. Today there are 18 boutiques, three restaurants and the Cedar Creek Winery.
“I think the purchase and renovation of the Wittenberg Woolen Mill helped to achieve Stephen Fisher’s vision of what Cedarburg could be in regard to historic preservation and a community that had a vital arts base,” Jim Pape said.
Pape said he thinks the Settlement has helped keep Cedarburg on the map for all of these years.
“It is satisfying to see that this concept succeeded,” he said.
The shops will be open as usual from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday through Sunday. On Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a special reception, open to the public, to hear about the history of the building, with a display of old photos. Live music that evening will feature the Cool Beans Quartet and the shops will be open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday evening for guests to meet the proprietors.
Shop owners will welcome guests with a gift basket drawing, in-shop events and live music with Super Dave from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Marr’Lo Parada from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Cedar Creek Settlement is located at N70W6340 Bridge Road. For more information, call 262-377-8020 or visit www.cedarcreeksettlement.com.