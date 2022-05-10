TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Town Board approved a conditional use permit for a new restaurant, Toast, to operate in the former Roadhouse Bar & Grill building on the corner of Highway 60, Washington Avenue and Covered Bridge Road.
The restaurant will be operated by Gordon Goggin, who owns a second Toast restaurant in Milwaukee as well as Stilt House in Cedarburg and Dooley’s in West Bend. The property and the buildings on it are owned by Suburban Motors of Grafton, Inc.
“We are excited to open another Toast location and strongly believe in the future of the Five Corners area as well as the greater Ozaukee County market!” Goggin said.
The Town Board also approved Goggin’s Town Center Overlay application. The Town Code explains TCOD as: “The TCOD under this section will allow for flexibility of overall development design, with benefits from such flexibility intended to be derived by both the developer and the community, while at the same time maintaining, where judged appropriate by the Town Board, other standards or use requirements as set forth in the underlying base zoning district.”
The Town Plan Commission recommended approval of the CUP and the TCOD applications April 20.
Goggin’s proposed concept site plan, according to the town agenda, includes completion of the building façade renovation, a new entrance along the northern end of the building facing the parking lot and a fencedin patio seating section for outdoor dining.
The plans also includes eliminating the driveway access near the southern tip of the property on Washington Avenue and widening the driveway along Washington Avenue on the north side of the property line.
The property currently has a “Class B” liquor license and Class “B” fermented malt beverage license to serve alcohol within the building; Goggin wishes to keep the license, according to the town agenda information.
The CUP lists hours of operation ranging between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. with 12 fulltime employees listed.
Goggin’s Milwaukee Toast restaurant serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. The Walker’s Point menu includes toast with a variety of spreads ranging from avocado to smoked salmon, yogurt parfaits, eggs Benedict, omelets, soups, pancakes, waffles, French toast and more.
Due to construction delays, Goggin said they don’t have a realistic opening date for now.
“But (we) will keep everyone posted as time progresses,” he said.