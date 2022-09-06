Cedarburg woman named OwnersEdge’s first marketing officer

WAUKESHA — Cedarburg resident Angi Krueger has been named the first chief marketing officer of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100% employee stock ownership plan-owned holding company focused on investing in and building sustainable businesses throughout the Midwest, according to a company press release.
As CMO, Krueger, who has more than 25 years of experience, will work with OwnersEdge and each of its five affiliate companies to develop and implement strategic marketing that enhances their brand presence, differentiates them and accelerates their growth.
Krueger was most recently vice president of marketing at Core Creative, a Milwaukee- based marketing communications agency. As a member of the leadership team, she helped set the company’s strategic direction, led new business development and guided the agency as it grew from a generalist firm with a local client base to a national player in the healthcare industry, according to the press release.
“When a company becomes part of OwnersEdge, we provide them with a variety of resources that advance their position in the marketplace and spur growth. We’re continually looking for competitive advantages for our portfolio companies and we know that Angi’s decades of experience and unique skill set will help deliver on that,” said Lisa Reardon, CEO and chairman of OwnersEdge, Inc.
In addition to marketing, OwnersEdge provides its portfolio companies with ESOP management, formalized strategic planning, human resources, IT, administration services and accounting.
Based in Waukesha, OwnersEdge was established in 2015 as an ESOP holding company to provide revenue stream diversity and greater returns for its employee owners. During the past seven years, OwnersEdge has expanded rapidly, making seven acquisitions and growing the company to $100 million in revenue.
The OwnersEdge portfolio currently includes five 100% employee-owned businesses — Asche & Spencer, Baycom, CC&N, Implecho and QComp Technologies — that provide diverse products and services to a variety of market segments ranging from public safety, construction and manufacturing to music production and events.
ESOPs are a retirement plan that provide employees with an opportunity to share in the profits they help create. Unlike 401(k)s, ESOPs typically have no out-of-pocket expense for employees and, according to national research, ESOP companies often excel at creating an engaging workplace culture. These plans can provide tax benefits for the business and the owners who sell their shares to an ESOP.