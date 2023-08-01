Ozaukee Networking Chambers Exchange (O.N.C.E.)
- Local business people are invited to attend the O.N.C.E., Ozaukee Networking Chambers Exchange Luncheon, on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twelve 18 located at 1218 13th Ave., Floor 2, Grafton. The cost for Chamber members is $25 per person if preregistered by Aug. 17, and the cost for future members is $35. This event is sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce in Ozaukee County to enhance networking and improve business opportunities to generate more local business. The meeting includes time for lunch, introductions, business promotions and networking leads. Register by visiting your Chamber’s website.
Cedarburg
- Nominate a deserving Ozaukee County woman in business for a 2023 Ladies Who Lead award to be presented at our luncheon on Sept. 19. To submit a nominee for consideration, go to Cedarburg.org/events.
- The final Cedarburg After 5 is Thursday. Experience downtown Cedarburg until 8 p.m. or later. For a complete list of participating businesses and to learn more about what spearheaded our idea, Cedarburg Cultural Center’s Ozaukee Night Market, go to Cedarburg.org or follow the chamber on Facebook and Instagram.
- We are looking forward to fall and our Harry Potter Film Festival, presented by WILO USA! Watch all eight original Harry Potter films on the big screen at the Rivoli Theater from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 and watch Cedarburg. org for more fun ways to experience the magic. Tickets on sale today.
- Are you on social media? Follow the Cedarburg Chamber on Facebook at Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce or Experience Cedarburg at @cedarburgchamberwi and @experiencecedarburg on Instagram.
Grafton
- GALA Concerts, presented by The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion and Development Committee, are the perfect place to be on Thursday nights this summer in Grafton! Join us Thursday for Groove Therapy, a high energy, nine-piece live music experience that plays the best in soul, rock, funk, disco and R& B. They feature two lead vocalists, a three-piece horn section and four piece rhythm section. The final two concerts will be held on Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.
- Grafton’s next Food Trucks in the Park event, presented by Celebrate Grafton, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Join us in Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for food, beverages, entertainment and tons of fun! Follow Celebrate Grafton on Facebook for updates on the food trucks that will be in attendance.
- Don’t miss our Grafton episode on Mad Dog and Merrill’s Backyard Grilling Show on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m. on the CW 18.
Mequon-Thiensville
- Register to attend the M-T Chamber eighth annual sporting clays event to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Wild Wings Sportsman’s Club in Campbellsport. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The $70 per-participant fee includes a round of sporting clays, two boxes of shells, a beverage ticket and a casual steak sandwich dinner to enjoy while prizes are awarded. This is a great way to spend a summer afternoon with friends, associates and fellow Chamber members. Register online at www.mtchamber.org.