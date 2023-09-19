Cedarburg
- Experience the magic in Cedarburg during Cedarburg’s Enchanted Evening Ladies Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 150 registrants receive a clear stadium tote from the Cedarburg Chamber, freshly poured soy candle from Cedarburg Candle Co. & Refillery, plus an event map to follow the fun at local stores and restaurants. The cost is $15 per person; receive $5 off your registration on Cedarburg.org using the code MAGIC through Oct. 1.
- Tickets to the Harry Potter Film Festival, presented by WILO USA are on sale now. Watch all eight original “Harry Potter” films on the big screen at the Rivoli Theatre from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 and watch Cedarburg.org for more magical touches throughout the community. To purchase tickets go to Cedarburg.org or visit the Rivoli box office with cash or check.
- Are you on social media? Follow the Cedarburg Chamber on Facebook at Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce or Experience Cedarburg and @cedarburgchamberwi and @experiencecedarburg on Instagram.
Grafton
- Save the Dates for Celebrate Grafton’s Fall Into Grafton Fall Festival on Oct. 7. Activities include a Juried Arts and Crafts Fair, family fun and games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout downtown all day. Join us for mini golf, our annual Pumpkin Derby, free kids games and activities, entertainment and food. Visit www.grafton-wi.org for more details and to register for mini golfand the pumpkin derby.
- The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for Outstanding Citizen and Outstanding Community Group. These awards will be presented at our Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 19. The nomination deadline is Oct. 16. Please contact the Chamber office at 262-377-1650 or visit the Chamber website at www.grafton-wi.org for details.
- Young Professionals, consider joining us on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Foxtown Brewing at 5:30 p.m. for a tours of the Caves, appetizers and beer tasting. $25 for the entire package, or $15 for the tour and appetizers. Visit https://grafton-wi.org/gacc-young-professionalsgroup/ for details and to register, or contact the Chamber office at 262-377-1650.
Mequon-Thiensville
- Register to attend a Chamber luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Shore Country Club, 3100 W. Country Club Drive, Mequon. The featured speaker will be Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee. The fee is $35 for Chamber members and their guests, and $40 for non-members. Register by Thursday at www.mtchamber.org or call 262-512-9358.
- Join us for a wonderful evening of community spirit and celebration at the 2023 Celebrate Our Community Awards Dinner, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Foxtown Station in Mequon. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a happy hour, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. This year the recipients being honored for their exceptional service and contributions include: Business ofthe Year, Fromm Nieman Brands; Citizen ofthe Year, Jenne Hohn; and Next Generation Leadership, Rabbi Moshe Luchins. The presenting sponsor for the event is Culver’s. The fee to attend is $75. Register online by Oct. 6 at www.mtchamber.org.
- The M-T Chamber eighth Annual Sporting Clays event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Wild Wings Sportsman’s Club in Campbellsport. The event begins at 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The $70 per participant fee includes a round of sporting clays, two boxes ofshells , a beverage ticket and a light dinner to enjoy while prizes are awarded. This is a great way to spend a fall afternoon with friends, associates and fellow Chamber members. Register online before or by Sept. 28, at www.mtchamber.org.