CHAMBER CHAT
Cedarburg
- Don’t miss Cedarburg’s fabulously patriotic 4th of July Parade and Hometown Celebration! The parade begins at 10 a.m. from Fireman’s Park and runs through historic downtown Cedarburg and ending at the corner of Spring Street and Hilbert Avenue, leading the way to a fun day of festivities at Cedar Creek Park, including a free performance by the Madison Scouts drum & bugle corps, Cedarburg Lions Club’s famous fare and fireworks at dusk.
- Spend time in Cedarburg during the chamber’s open late campaign, Cedarburg After 5 on July 6 and Aug. 3. Experience downtown Cedarburg until 8 p.m. or later. For a complete list of participating businesses and to learn more about what spearheaded our idea, Cedarburg Cultural Center’s OZ Night Market, go to Cedarburg.org or follow the chamber on Facebook and Instagram.
- Cedarburg’s Sidewalk Sales are July 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watch Cedarburg.org for a list of participating businesses that will bring their stores outdoors to celebrate summer!
Grafton
- The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting one $1,000 scholarship to continuing or returning students who are residents of Grafton, work in Grafton or have graduated from Grafton High School. Applicants can be in pursuit of a two-year, four-year or graduate degree. Students must complete an application, including transcripts, a letter of recommendation from a Chamber member businessperson and a résumé. Applications are due by July 15, and are available for download at www.grafton-wi.org.
- Join us in Grafton for Holidaze, our annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday. The parade, sponsored by Port Washington State Bank, will step off at 4 p.m. and will start at the corner of 1st Avenue and Falls Road and head east on Falls Road to the entrance of Lime Kiln Park. Come on into the park for a 5th Quarter Performance by the UW Marching Band. Following the parade, the festivities in the park include tree climbing, touch a truck, food, beverages, music by Tallboy MKE, and the largest privately funded fireworks show in the state of Wisconsin at dusk. For more details, visit
- GALA Concerts, presented by The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion and Development Committee are back in 2023. Save the dates: Thursdays July 6, July 13, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine in Veterans Memorial Park. Watch for more details in the coming weeks.
Mequon-Thiensville
- Join your young professional peers for an afternoon of community service at Mequon Nature Preserve on Friday, July 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. This outing is a perfect opportunity to get in volunteer hours and network. Please bring proper outdoor work attire including long-sleeves and pants, gloves, hats, boots and sunscreen. Water will be provided along with other treats and snacks. Register to participate at www.mtchamber.org.
- Enjoy the festivities in Mequon and Thiensville at Family Fun Before the Fourth on Saturday, July 1, organized by Community Fun Events. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Free ice cream will be served at Thiensville Village Park after the parade. The event features a full day of entertainment, with live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by spectacular fireworks. For more details, visit www.familyfunbeforethefourth.com.