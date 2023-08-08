Ozaukee Networking Chambers Exchange (O.N.C.E.)
- Local business people are invited to attend the O.N.C.E., Ozaukee Networking Chambers Exchange Luncheon, on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twelve 18 located at 1218 13th Ave., Floor 2, Grafton. The cost for Chamber members is $25 per person if preregistered by Aug. 17, and the cost for future members is $35. This event is sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce in Ozaukee County to enhance networking and improve business opportunities to generate more local business. The meeting includes time for lunch, introductions, business promotions and networking leads. Register by visiting your Chamber’s website.
Cedarburg
- Nominate a deserving Ozaukee County woman in business for a 2023 Ladies Who Lead award to be presented at our luncheon on Sept. 19. To submit a nominee for consideration, go to Cedarburg.org/events.
- We are looking forward to fall and our Harry Potter Film Festival, presented by WILO USA! Watch all eight original Harry Potter films on the big screen at the Rivoli Theater from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 and watch Cedarburg. org for more fun ways to experience the magic. Tickets on sale today.
- Are you on social media? Follow the Cedarburg Chamber on Facebook at Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce or Experience Cedarburg at @cedarburgchamberwi and @experiencecedarburg on Instagram.
Grafton
- GALA Concerts, presented by The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion and Development Committee, are the perfect place to be on Thursday nights this summer in Grafton! Join us Thursday for Shut the Front Door, sponsored by Cornerstone Community Bank. The band is devoted to a playlist consisting of modernized rock, pop, dance and modern country with a nice dash of some cool classic rock and pop tunes with a few twists and turns along the way. Uptempo, movin’ and fun times! The final concert is on Aug. 17
- Grafton’s next Food Trucks in the Park event, presented by Celebrate Grafton, will be held on Wednesday. Join us in Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for food, beverages, entertainment and tons of fun! Follow Celebrate Grafton on Facebook for updates on the food trucks that will be in attendance.
- Don’t miss our Grafton episode on Mad Dog and Merrill’s Backyard Grilling Show on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on the CW 18.
Mequon-Thiensville
- Join the Thiensville Food Trucks in the Park event on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, sponsored by Thiensville Business Association, is held at scenic Thiensville Village Park, situated on the banks of the Milwaukee River. Enjoy an array of food options, live music, access to a playground and more.
- The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber will be hosting a tent at the Taste of Mequon festival being held on Sept. 9. Chamber ambassadors will be distributing give-away bags filled with promotional items and special offers from our members. Chamber members interested in contributing to the bag can drop off items at the M-T Chamber office, 6331 Mequon Road, by Aug. 22. Contact the office at 262-512-9358 or info@mtchamber.org with questions or for more information.