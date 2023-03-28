ALL CHAMBERS AND OED
- The Chambers, OED and MATC Workforce Solutions have partnered to provide Intermediate Excel of Businesses. In this eight-hour virtual training course, participants will have the opportunity to learn various data and analyzation tools such as table styles, sorting and filtering, grouping and subtotals, pivot tables, statistical functions and more — all from the comfort of your home or office computer. All sessions will be offered virtually, but will only occur during the scheduled times from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on April 19 and April 26 and May 3 and May 10. The program cost is $199 for Chamber and OED members and $299 for non-members. Contact your local Chamber to register.
CEDARBURG
- The Cedarburg 4th of July Parade is coming sooner than we think. Watch Cedarburg.org for registration info coming in mid-April.
- Our 2023 events schedule is here — with more to come! Make plans for our fabulous Independence Day parade and picnic on July 4, Ladies Who Lead women in business luncheon on Sept. 19, Pumpkin Walk on Oct. 31, Luminaries & Trolley Rides for six Fridays beginning Nov. 17, Tree Lighting on Nov. 27 and more. We’re also excited to announce the return of the Harry Potter Film Festival to the Rivoli Theatre Oct. 20 to Nov. 2, presented by the chamber and WILO USA. Stay tuned as the year goes by for details and more info on fun Cedarburg events.
Grafton
- Each year, the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes a Member Business and/or Business Person for outstanding achievements and contributions to our local economy. Please consider nominating an Outstanding Business or Outstanding Business Person for this year's Chamber Recognition. The awards will be presented at the Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner in mid-May. Please visit the Chamber website at www.grafton-wi.org for details or contact the Chamber at 262-377-1650. The deadline for nominations is April 5.
- Chamber gift checks make great gifts for teachers, coaches, graduations, birthdays and more! Contact the Grafton Chamber office at 262-377-1650 to place your orders and we will have them ready when you arrive.
- The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce is the unified voice of the business community that addresses important issues affecting the business climate and promotes your business and the Grafton area as a great place for family, commercial and industrial growth. Optimize your business presence on the web, take advantage of promotional opportunities, network with fellow business owners and managers and keep abreast of what is happening locally by becoming a member of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce. Business referrals are to members only. Join now to make sure that you are included in the next edition of our Chamber Directory. Contact the Chamber office at 262-377-1650 for more information or visit the Chamber website www.graftonwi.org.
Mequon-Thiensville
- Mequon-Thiensville Chamber members are invited to join two planning committees that will begin to meet in March and April. Participate on the planning for the Celebrate Your Community Awards Dinner or the annual Sporting Clays event. We are also seeking members to join our ambassador committee. It’s a great way to get to know other fellow members and support the Chamber. If interested, contact the Chamber office at 262-512-9358 or info@mtchamber.org.
- Mequon-Thiensville Community Gift Certificates make an ideal gift and help support our local businesses. Purchase a gift check in any denomination that can be redeemed at a variety of member locations. It’s an ideal gift to show appreciation to employees, teachers, coaches and service providers. Community Gift Certificates can be purchased at the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber office. Call ahead to order at 262-512-9358. Accepted payment is cash or local checks.