Ozaukee Networking Chambers Exchange (O.N.C.E.)
- Local business people are invited to attend the O.N.C.E., Ozaukee Networking Chambers Exchange Luncheon, on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twelve 18 located at 1218 13th Ave., Floor 2, Grafton. The cost for Chamber members is $25 per person if preregistered by Aug. 17, and the cost for future members is $35. This event is sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce in Ozaukee County to enhance networking and improve business opportunities to generate more local business. The meeting includes time for lunch, introductions, business promotions and networking leads. Register by visiting your Chamber’s website.
Cedarburg
- Spend time in Cedarburg during the chamber’s open late campaign, Cedarburg After 5, on Aug. 3. Experience downtown Cedarburg until 8 p.m. or later. For a complete list of participating businesses and to learn more about what spearheaded our idea, Cedarburg Cultural Center’s Ozaukee Night Market, go to Cedarburg.org or follow the chamber on Facebook and Instagram.
- Nominate a deserving Ozaukee County woman in business for a 2023 Ladies Who Lead award to be presented at our luncheon on Sept. 19. To submit a nominee for consideration, go to Cedarburg.org/events.
- We are looking forward to fall and our Harry Potter Film Festival, presented by WILO USA! Watch all eight original Harry Potter films on the big screen at the Rivoli Theater from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 and watch Cedarburg. org for more fun ways to experience the magic. Tickets on sale Aug. 1.
- Are you on social media? Follow the Cedarburg Chamber on Facebook at Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce or Experience Cedarburg at @cedarburgchamberwi and @experiencecedarburg on Instagram.
Grafton
- Online registration is now open for Grafton’s Ladies Night Out All-American Girl — A Red White and Blue Round Up!, sponsored by Port Washington State Bank. The event is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 1. Visit our website at www.grafton-wi.org for more details. $12
per person and pre-registration are required. The first 500 registered will receive a great giveaway and event guide.
- GALA Concerts, presented by The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion and Development Committee, are back in 2023. Join us on Thursday for Milwaukee Mule, who brings high energy to rock the classics, old school country and originals. All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine, in Veterans Memorial Park. Mark your calendars for the rest of the series, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.
- Grafton’s next Food Trucks in the Park event, presented by Celebrate Grafton will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Join us in Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for food, beverages, entertainment, and tons of fun! Follow Celebrate Grafton on Facebook for updates on the food trucks that will be in attendance.
Mequon-Thiensville
- Young Professionals are invited to attend the MTYP Chinooks game and pregame picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Kapco Park, located at Concordia University, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. The picnic will start at 5:35 p.m. and the game begins at 6:35 p.m. Bring your family and friends to enjoy food and outdoor games and then help cheer on the Chinooks afterward. The cost for the ticket, including the food, is $10 for Mequon-Thiensville Chamber members and $15 for nonmembers. Register at www.mtchamber.org.
- Register to attend the M-T Chamber eighth annual sporting clays event to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Wild Wings Sportsman’s Club in Campbellsport. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The $70 per-participant fee includes a round of sporting clays, two boxes of shells, a beverage ticket and a casual steak sandwich dinner to enjoy while prizes are awarded. This is a great way to spend a summer afternoon with friends, associates and fellow Chamber members. Register online at www.mtchamber.org.