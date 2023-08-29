Cedarburg
- Congratulations to the 2023 recipients of the Cedarburg Chamber’s Ladies Who Lead awards: Lois Roeske, Port Washington State Bank (Professional Services); Sara Pashak, Ozaukee Food Alliance Board of Directors (Non-Profit); Mary Gielow, Cedar Creek Settlement (Retail); Christin Cilento, CityTins (Restaurant/Hospitality); and Becky Helmlinger, Newman Chevrolet (Legacy). Help us celebrate at Ladies Who Lead on Sept. 19 with lunch by Miss Molly’s Catering and a keynote from Jessie Garcia, Wisconsin’s first female sports anchor. Reserve your seat or table today at Cedarburg.org. Ladies Who Lead is proudly presented by Summit Credit Union.
- We are looking forward to fall and our Harry Potter Film Festival, presented by WILO USA! Watch all eight original Harry Potter films on the big screen at the Rivoli Theatre from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 and watch Cedarburg. org for more fun ways to experience the magic. Tickets on sale today.
- Are you on social media? Follow the Cedarburg Chamber on Facebook at Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce or Experience Cedarburg at @cedarburgchamberwi and @experiencecedarburg on Instagram.
Grafton
- Registration is now open for the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing. This nine-hole afternoon outing at THE BOG will be held on Sept. 19. Visit www.grafton-wi.org for details and to register.
- Celebrate Grafton has partnered with the Grafton High School football team to present Military and First Responder Appreciation Night on Friday, Sept. 8. The Black Hawks will be taking on Whitnall High School. We are looking for nominations as we plan to recognize four Grafton individuals — either military or first responders — who have made an impact in our community. Please visit the Chamber website at www.grafton-wi.org for details and a nomination form. Nominations are due Thursday.
Mequon-Thiensville
- Register to attend the next Face2Face networking session on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will be held at Spectrum Investment Advisors Coffee House, 6329 W. Mequon Road, adjacent to the M-T Chamber office. Connect with other Mequon-Thiensville Chamber members in a small group, roundtable format. Participants at each table will have the opportunity to give a brief overview of their company followed by a business topic group discussion. This is an ideal way to meet fellow M-T Chamber members and build a referral base. Light breakfast refreshments will be served. The fee is $15. Register by Sept. 8 at www.mtchamber.org or call 262-512-9358.
- Join us for a Chamber luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Shore Country Club, 3100 W. Country Club Drive, Mequon. The featured speaker will be Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee. The fee is $35 for Chamber members and their guests, and $40 for nonmembers. Register by Sept. 21, at www.mtchamber.org or call 262-512-9358.
- The M-T Chamber eighth annual Sporting Clays Event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Wild Wings Sportsman’s Club in Campbellsport. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The $70 per-participant fee includes a round of sporting clays, two boxes of shells, a beverage ticket and a light dinner to enjoy while prizes are awarded. This is a great way to spend a fall afternoon with friends, associates and fellow Chamber members. Register online before or by Sept. 28, at www.mtchamber.org.