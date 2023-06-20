Cedarburg
- Cedarburg’s fabulously patriotic 4th of July Parade and Hometown Celebration! Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The parade runs through historic downtown Cedarburg and ends at the corner of Spring Street and Hilbert Avenue, leading the way to a fun day of festivities at Cedar Creek Park, including a free performance by the Madison Scouts drum & bugle corps, Cedarburg Lions Club’s famous cookout and fireworks at dusk.
- Spend time in Cedarburg during the chamber’s open late campaign, Cedarburg After 5. On July 6 and Aug. 3, experience downtown Cedarburg until 8 p.m. or later. For a complete list of participating businesses and to learn more about what spearheaded our idea, Cedarburg Cultural Center’s OZ Night Market, go to Cedarburg.org or follow the chamber on Facebook and Instagram.
- The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce is soliciting nominations for the 2023 Ladies Who Lead awards, which will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Ladies Who Lead luncheon. This year’s event features a keynote from Jessie Garcia, news director at Milwaukee’s CBS 58 and Wisconsin’s first female sports anchor, and is presented by Summit Credit Union. To nominate, go to the Ladies Who Lead event on Cedarburg.org or contact the chamber at director@cedarburg.org for an online form.
Grafton
- The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting one $1,000 scholarship to continuing or returning students who are residents of Grafton, work in Grafton or have graduated from Grafton High School. Applicants can be in pursuit of a two-year, four-year or graduate degree. Students must complete an application, including transcripts, a letter of recommendation from a Chamber member businessperson and a résumé. Applications are due by July 15, and are available for download at www.grafton-wi.org.
- Celebrate Grafton is accepting registrations from local organizations interested in participating in the annual Independence Day Parade, set to take place on Saturday, July 1. NEW ROUTE, NEW TIME-4 P.M.! If you are interested, please contact the Chamber office at 262-377-1650 or email celebrate@grafton-wi.org. There is no fee to participate.
- GALA Concerts, presented by The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion and Development Committee are back in 2023! Save the dates: Thursdays July 6, July 13, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. rain or shine in Veterans Memorial Park. Watch for more details in the coming weeks!
Mequon-Thiensville
- Join the festivities in Mequon and Thiensville at Family Fun Before the Fourth on Saturday, July 1, organized by Community Fun Events. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Free ice cream will be served at Thiensville Village Park after the parade. Enjoy a day of entertainment featuring live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., followed by spectacular fireworks. For more details visit familyfunbeforethefourth.com.