Cedarburg
- Registration is open at Cedarburg.org for A Cedarburg Snapshot, Cedarburg’s state of the community breakfast, on Tuesday, June 13. This year’s event, coordinated by the Cedarburg Chamber, features a presentation and Q& A panel from city Mayor Mike O’Keefe, Town Supervisor Tom Esser and School District Superintendent Jeridon Clark. Tickets are $20 each and include breakfast catered by Miss Molly’s Catering. A Cedarburg Snapshot is sponsored by community advocates Levy & Levy Attorneys at Law, Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly, Port Washington State Bank, Washington House Inn and Zuern Building Products & Design.
- Spend time in Cedarburg during the chamber’s open late campaign, Cedarburg After 5. On June 1, July 6 and Aug. 3, experience downtown Cedarburg until 8 p.m. or later. For a complete list of participating businesses and to learn more about what spearheaded our idea, Cedarburg Cultural Center’s OZ Night Market, go to Cedarburg.org or follow the chamber on Facebook and Instagram.
- Mark your calendars for Cedarburg’s fabulously patriotic 4th of July Parade and Hometown Celebration! The parade begins at 10 a.m. and runs through historic downtown Cedarburg and ends at the corner of Spring Street and Hilbert Avenue, leading the way to a fun day of festivities at Cedar Creek Park, including a free performance by the Madison Scouts drum & bugle corps, Cedarburg Lions Club’s famous fare, and fireworks at dusk. Register to participate in the parade through June 16 at Cedarburg.org.
Grafton
- Celebrate Grafton presents the 15th annual Giro d’ Grafton, Tour of America’s Dairyland Bike Races on June 17. Join us for lots of family fun and entertainment throughout the course as bikers race through the streets of downtown Grafton. Races begin at noon. Fun for the whole family including great food and entertainment. We are looking for volunteers to help us out on race day. Contact celebrate@grafton-wi.org if you would like to help. For more information, please visit www.grafton-wi.org.
- Celebrate Grafton is accepting registrations from local organizations interested in participating in the annual Independence Day Parade, set to take place on Saturday, July 1. NEW ROUTE, NEW TIME — 4 p.m.! If you are interested, please contact the Chamber office at 262-377-1650 or email celebrate@grafton-wi.org. There is no fee to participate.
- Chamber gift checks make great gifts for teachers, coaches, graduations, birthdays and more! Contact the Grafton Chamber office at 262-377-1650 to place your orders and we will have them ready when you arrive.
- GALA Concerts, presented by The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion and Development Committee are back in 2023! Save the dates: Thursdays, July 6, July 13, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. rain or shine in Veterans Memorial Park. Watch for more details in the coming weeks!
Mequon-Thiensville
- Young professionals are invited to join a Speed Mentoring event on Wednesday, June 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be held at SIP, 1515 W. Mequon Road in Mequon. Meet with several experienced business mentors from the community: Greg Gernert, Motion Control Business Rockwell Automation; Jim Glassford, Fromm Family Foods; Pam Johnson, Pam Johnson Voice Coach; Dean Rennicke, Concordia University; Tim Vertz, Vertz Marketing; Tim Yarbrough, Yarbrough and Associates — American Family Insurance. The fee is $15 for M-T Chamber members and $25 for non-members. Complimentary appetizers and beverages are included. Register online at www.mtchamber.org.
- The M-T Chamber is currently accepting nominations for 2023 Business of the Year, 2023 Citizen of the Year and the 2023 Next Generation Leadership Award. The qualifications for each award are outlined on the nomination forms which can be found on the Chamber website at www.mtchamber.org. Please take the time to acknowledge a company or individual who has demonstrated outstanding service, support and volunteerism by submitting a nomination form. Nominations are due by June 16. Save the date to celebrate the award recipients at the awards dinner on Oct. 19.