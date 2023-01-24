MEQUON - Charter Manufacturing of Mequon is among 28 businesses selected as finalists for the 34th annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards. The public is welcome to join the nominees and celebrate manufacturing at the black-tie MOTY award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at The Pfister Hotel, where the winners will be announced.
The Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award program is an annual recognition of excellence in manufacturing. It celebrates the successes of manufacturers in the state: their innovations, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction and quality jobs.
“We’re proud to be nominated for the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award in the mega category alongside several other distinguished manufacturing organizations,” said Lisa Giuntoli, spokesperson from Charter Manufacturing. “Being considered for the award is an honor that affirms our ongoing commitment to our customers, employees and communities in which we do business. We look forward to the award ceremony on Feb. 16.”
Charter Manufacturing Company, Inc., 12121 Corporate Pkwy, is a family-owned steel and iron production and manufacturing company that was founded in the 1930s.
The following are other nominees for the MOTY awards: ANGI Energy Systems LLC, Janesville; Appvion, Inc., Appleton; Brakebush Brothers, Inc., Westfield; Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc., Marshfield; DACO Precision, Inc., Kewaskum; Dane Manufacturing, Waunakee; Empire Screen Printing, Inc., Onalaska; Enerquip Thermal Solutions, Medford; Evergreen Tool Company Inc., Peshtigo; Federal Tool & Engineering LLC, West Bend; Gamber-Johnson LLC, Stevens Point; Hydrite Chemical Co., Brookfield; IKI Manufacturing Company, Edgerton; Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, La Crosse; Minnesota Wire, Eau Claire; Muza Sheet Metal Co, Oshkosh; Paper Machinery Corporation, Milwaukee; Pivot Point Incorporated, Hustisford; Precision Plus, Inc.,Elkhorn; Redline Plastics, Manitowoc; Robinson Inc., De Pere; Stoughton Trailers LLC, Stoughton; The Village Companies, Pulaski; Volm Companies, Inc., Antigo; Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Merrill; Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc., Fond du Lac; and Wisconsin Metal Parts, Waukesha.
Last year, Kapco Metal Stamping of Grafton won a special award for Creativity & Community Commitment during the 33rd annual Manufacturer of the Year award ceremony.
Early registration is recommended as the event has sold out in the past. For more information and to register, visit www.wimoty.com/the-event/details-registration.