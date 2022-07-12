Charter Steel names new president

MEQUON - Tom Marry has been named president of Charter Steel, a leading provider of quality wire rod and special bar quality products with operations in Wisconsin and Ohio.
In this role, Marry will be responsible for continuing Charter Steel’s growth, which is powered by Charter’s culture and highly engaged workforce, according to a company press release.
Marry brings a wealth of manufacturing and leadership experience including six years as COO of Modine Manufacturing Co., a $2 billion Wisconsin-based company that provides heat transfer technology solutions to a wide range of global end-markets.
Prior to Modine, he held roles of increasing responsibility with Milwaukee Electric Tool, Bosch and General Motors.
Marry earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He has served on the board of directors of the United Way of Racine County and is active in the Racine and Kenosha County food banks.
“Tom is joining Charter Steel at an exciting time as we focus on growing our capabilities and driving even more value for our customers,” said Bob Venable, President & COO of Charter Manufacturing, Charter Steel’s parent company. “In addition, his experience and leadership style are an excellent fit with our culture and values, which drive the Charter success formula.”
Part of the Charter Manufacturing family of businesses, Charter Steel employs more than 1,300 employees in Saukville, Wisconsin; Cleveland, Ohio; and Fostoria, Ohio. Charter Steel is a leader in the markets it serves and is committed to environmental stewardship, with Charter’s electric arc-furnace technology producing one-quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions compared with traditional steel-making processes.