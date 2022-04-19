MADISON — An Ozaukee County company is one of the recipients of the Public Service Commission’s of Wisconsin $10 million in Energy Innovation Grant Program funding, announced Friday.
Charter Steel, which is headquartered in Saukville, received $1 million under the Energy Efficiency and Demand Response category. Charter Steel, a division of Charter Manufacturing, is a leading American supplier of carbon and alloy steel bar, rod and wire products. They have distribution and manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin and Ohio.
WPPI Energy, of which Cedarburg Light & Water Utility is a member, received a $100,000 grant.
The grants went to 46 projects that reduce energy consumption and demand, install renewable energy and battery storage technologies and create comprehensive energy plans. The PSC received 105 applications requesting more than $31 million in funding.
“I am thrilled with the grants that were funded today, which will support manufacturers, farms, local governments, schools, nonprofits and residents across Wisconsin invest in innovative clean energy projects and save on energy costs,” said PSC Commissioner Tyler Huebner. “The Energy Innovation Grant Program is a vital resource to help in our statewide efforts to keep energy affordable and reduce carbon emissions.”
The EIGP is implemented through the Office of Energy Innovation at the PSC. During this grant cycle, the commission sought projects that focused on renewable energy and energy storage, energy efficiency and demand response and comprehensive energy planning.
The awarded projects range in size from $26,136 to $1 million, with awardees providing or securing matching funds of approximately $10 million, according to a press release. Among the funded applications, 11 grants will include battery energy storage.
Due to the number of applications received during the previous grant cycle, in which 108 applications were submitted and 32 projects were funded for a total of $7 million, the commission increased this most recent grant cycle by $3 million, bringing the total to $10 million available.
Wisconsin manufacturers, cities, villages, towns, counties, K-12 school districts, tribes, municipal water and wastewater utilities, municipal electric utilities, municipal natural gas utilities, University of Wisconsin System campuses and facilities, Wisconsin Technical College System, public or nonprofit hospitals and 501(c)(3) nonprofits were eligible to apply.