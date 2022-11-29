THIENSVILLE — The cheel restaurant is one of the recipients of a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant.
The Himalayan food restaurant will receive $250,000 through the WEDA program. The grant, which must go through the village of Thiensville, will be used to help rebuild the restaurant that burned in November 2020. Construction is now underway on a new Queen Anne-style building with 4,000 square feet on the first floor alone. cheel is located at the corner of Main Street and Buntrock Avenue.
The second floor will be called the Phoenix Room and will include a stage and be used for private events. Owners Jesse and Barkha Daily also own Daily Taco + Cantina.
The restaurant will reopen sometime next year.