CEDARBURG — The Kuhefuss House is a mainstay of the charm of Cedarburg as a tourist destination.
The house was built by George Fischer in 1848, the same year that Wisconsin became the 30th state. He lived in the house until 1849, lured by the California Gold Rush.
Fischer sold the homestead to Edward and Johanna Blank. Edward served in the Civil War, was Cedarburg’s second postmaster and held other positions. The Blanks added a stone wing onto the two-story frame Greek revival in 1864.
In 1882, John Kuhefuss married Louise Blank, and since that time, through five generations of one of Cedarburg’s oldest families, the home remained in the Kuhefuss family. The final occupants were Blank’s granddaughters, the Kuhefuss sisters, Marie Kuhefuss taught first grade in Cedarburg from 1928 to 1967.
In 1989, Kuhefuss bequested the home to the Cedarburg Cultural Center, of which she was a founding member.
Which brings us to the present day.
According to Travel Wisconsin, the Kuhefuss House Museum is among the oldest and most important residences in Cedarburg. “This simple Greek Revival structure has stood sentinel beside Washington Avenue for more than 160 years and serves as an excellent example of early German-American family life.”
The museum, located at W63N627 Washington Ave., is open for tours from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays during the summer and during Festivals of Cedarburg events – Strawberry, Wine & Harvest and Oktoberfest.
New this year, the museum is also opening its doors for the city’s Festive Friday Eves. The final Kuhefuss House Holiday Marketplace & Gathering will take place Friday. The house has been decorated for the holidays by Cedarburg Cultural Center volunteers. Festive garlands, ornaments and more add a Christmasy touch to the charm of the museum.
The rooms on the museum’s first floor are filled with handcrafted items provided by local artisans, including jewelry, pottery, artwork, holiday ornaments and more. Prices for these items begin at $2. Bottles of Kuhefuss House Wine, a red holiday prosecco produced by Lo Duca Bros. Winery in Elm Grove, are available for $20. Proceeds from the sale of the items will benefit the upkeep of the museum.
Visitors and tour-goers can warm up at the campfire on the north side of the museum and enjoy s’mores and festive coffees, which can be enhanced with spirits ranging from Bailey’s Irish cream and Kahlua to Bulleit Bourbon and peppermint schnapps.
For more information about the Kuhefuss House Museum, visit the Cedarburg Cultural Center website, (cedarburgculturalcenter.org) or call 262-375-3676.