MEQUON - StretchLab Mequon co-owners Veronica Wykpisz and Amy Pickering have a clever way of pitching their business to anyone who is curious: StretchLab is for everybody and every body.
StretchLab, which opened in June 2021 at Mequon Pavilions, is a boutique chain of more than 100 studios across the country that specialize in one-on-one assisted stretching services. Clients can be seeking a wide range of needs, including increased mobility, flexibility, reduced joint pain, sports performance, improvements in posture and an overall increase in quality of life.
Wykpisz and Pickering, longtime coworkers at the Kohl’s corporate office before being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to take the dive together on this new adventure. After attending an outplacement consultation session, the duo were intrigued by StretchLab’s mission and potential.
“At this stage in life, we were wondering what’s next,” Pickering said. “We became really good friends over the years and we worked really well together, so we thought there had to be something we could do. There were no StretchLabs in Wisconsin yet. Glenview, Ill., was the closest location, so one day we headed down there to check it out. At the end of the visit we looked at each other and we knew we needed to do it.
“We are both single moms. We had traveled so much for work, and with that came some personal sacrifices. We wanted to put down some roots and really connect with the community.”
Now, a little over a year later, StretchLab Mequon has about a dozen employees and 180 clients.
“We have gotten a very positive response from anyone who’s been exposed to the service,” Wykpisz said. “They can’t believe how much it will help them in their lives. We have had clients of all ages who have noticed an increase in motion and flexibility. People think it makes a real difference in their lives.”
StretchLab’s employees, called “flexologists,” are certified or otherwise trained in specialty fields such as massage therapy, physical therapy, yoga, Pilates, among others. Whether it’s through a 25-minute stretch session which targets a specific area of the body, or a 50-minute whole-body session, Flexologists are one aspect that make StretchLab unique.
“We are a member-based model, so having staffing that suits the member count is important,” Pickering said.
The other intriguing feature at StretchLab is its use of cutting edge technology. New clients are ushered over to a Mobility, Activation, Posture and Symmetry - or MAPS - machine, where a 3-D camera captures movements of the client performing squats and measures the form, all in 30 seconds. This, in addition to clients providing surgical and injury histories, gives StretchLab the opportunity to offer specialized treatments.
“To be able to see a body on the screen and see where specifically your muscles are tight, it’s so funny to watch because it’s the a-ha moment that people get right away,” Pickering said. “It’s the confirmation for the client that yes, there really is something going on, but it gives the Flexologist the ability to customize the stretch and give us a competitive advantage.”
Wykpisz and Pickering signed up to franchise a total of three StretchLab locations. The remaining two locations have yet to be determined, but they would like to continue making this service accessible for people across Wisconsin. They both noted that a few current clients commute a long distance to the Mequon studio.
“(Amy) and I have been pretty calculated about when we would open that second one,” Wykpisz said. “We want to make sure the first one is properly staffed and we’re in a position to really scout out that next location. Timing is everything with this. I don’t have a crystal ball, but we’ll be looking into that soon.”
StretchLab is located at 11002 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon. The hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.